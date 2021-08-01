-
The appeals court says the fact that the victim is transgender is encompassed by the language of the intimidation law.
Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued an opinion calling Michigan's requirement of proof of sex-reassignment surgery to change the gender on an…
In September of 2020, a biography was published about a pioneer in electronic music in the dawn of the age of the synthesizer, as well as in transgender…
Aimee Stephens lost her job at a suburban Detroit funeral home and she could lose her Supreme Court case over discrimination against transgender people.…
Employees in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office must now respect the preferred name and gender of a victim or a witness as part of a new policy from…
Michigan will continue to provide Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries and medications.This has been Michigan’s policy under the Affordable…
Officials say someone zip-tied a cross decorated with a vulgar message to an entrance of a southern Michigan church that was hosting a candlelight vigil…
Michigan state police have begun recording hate crimes against transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. The FBI began using gender identity as a…
A celebration of the transgender community is set to take to the steps of the Michigan State Capitol on Saturday.Rachel Crandall-Crocker says she founded…
Rain couldn't keep away hundreds of people from celebrating the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning communities in Michigan's capital on…