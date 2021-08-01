-
Trevor Manuel; Olivet College; Lansing Everett; JD Martinez; Detroit Tigers; Arizona Diamondbacks; Michigan State Football.Trevor Manuel has heard it all…
-
Lansing Everett former four-star recruit Trevor Manuel has had quite the journey. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward's journey first started at the…
-
The Super Bowl, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Michigan State Bike Polo, Trevor Manuel and Weekend Winners.Here's to a…
-
LANSING - An hour before tipoff, the line stretched out the door and into the parking lot. Fans didn’t seem to mind the cool evening air as they waited…
-
Trevor Manuel had 24 points as the No. 9-ranked Lansing Everett Vikings boy's basketball team posted a 75-52 victory over defending state champion and No.…
-
It's a busy Tuesday, with discussion centered on one of the biggest Michigan high school hoops games of the year, Lansing Everett vs. Muskegon. We also…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team came up big last night against Purdue! It was also "Senior Night," as Branden Dawson, Travis Trice, and Keenan…
-
LANSING--- Lansing Everett’s gym echoes with the sound of sneakers squeaking across the hardwood. The energy level was high, matching a fresh team, not…
-
The Lansing Everett Vikings manage to remain undefeated in the CAAC Blue with a 61-56 win over the East Lansing Trojans. Mikhail Myles lead the way for…
-
Trevor Manuel, a University of Oregon basketball commitment from Lansing, joined Al on the televison show last night. Al re-airs his favorite segments,…