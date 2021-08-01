-
The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved a 2.9 percent increase for in-state undergraduate tuition.The increase, approved 7-1 Thursday,…
-
A foundation has awarded $2.3 million to projects including documentaries on Muslim veterans, Arabic theater productions and a look at Michigan's "Halal…
-
The University of Michigan plans to close its student union building for about 20 months as part of an $85.2 million renovation project.The Ann Arbor News…
-
IRS attorneys are flagging a high-profile real estate developer and his business partners for engaging in a tax avoidance scheme after they donated a…
-
WKAR's Al Martin gives his postgame report after MSU falls to Michigan this past weekend, 80 to 75. You would think head coach Tom Izzo would be…