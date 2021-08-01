-
Unionized auto workers in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to wear face masks at work.A virus task…
Ray Curry is taking over leadership of the United Auto Workers at a critical juncture in the union’s history.The UAW’s International Executive Board on…
Hourly General Motors workers will get profit sharing checks of $9,000. It’s the result of strong fourth quarter and year end results announced Wednesday…
The United Auto Workers union on Monday turned its bargaining focus to Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit…
The United Autoworkers strike against General Motors is now in its fifth week. By some estimates workers have lost more than six hundred million in wages.…
The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors entered its third week Monday. It’s estimated that GM has lost more than $135 million over the…
A strike by the United Auto Workers union has caused a parts shortage, forcing General Motors to shut down its pickup truck and transmission factories in…
This week nearly 50,000 United Auto Workers walked out of General Motors plants across the country in the first national UAW strike against GM since 2007.…
At midnight Sunday night, the United Auto Workers Union struck General Motors over the failure to reach agreement on a new contract. Picket lines quickly…
Picket lines went up this morning at Lansing’s two General Motors plants.GM workers began picketing at the Delta Township Assembly Plant and the Grand…