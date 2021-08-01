-
Smokin’ Soles, a shoe store at the Meridian Mall, comes with more than Yeezys and Jordans.OKEMOS, Mich. - Smokin’ Soles, a sneaker boutique at Meridian…
-
Water main breaks and burst pipes due to bitterly cold temperatures have disrupted operations at a Detroit court, university buildings and other places…
-
Wayne State University plans to move the 19th-century Detroit home of its founder to make way for a campus development project.Matt Lockwood, Wayne…
-
Wayne State University's College of Engineering is getting a $5 million gift for scholarships and a new testing laboratory.The Detroit News reports the…
-
Wayne State University researchers are working with a refugee resettlement agency on efforts that aim to ease anxiety, depression and stress among Syrian…
-
Wayne State University has reached a $750 million fundraising campaign goal three months early.The Detroit News reports a $2.1 million gift from the…
-
Nearly 100 Iraqi students are launching a summer of learning, networking and relationship-building in the United States at Detroit's Wayne State…
-
Wayne State University in Detroit says the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been identified in cooling towers on three campus buildings and…
-
Wayne State University has a message for former students who owe money to the Detroit school: Come back and let's make a deal.Wayne State says it will…
-
The Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University's medical school are severing their nearly century-old partnership.DMC announced Wednesday that it…