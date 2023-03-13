Wayne State will offer free tuition to students whose families make under $70,000 annually

Wayne State University is expanding its financial aid program. They’ll now offer free tuition to incoming students whose families make less than $70,000 a year.

"Now all Michiganders throughout the state, who qualify, will be able to come to Wayne State. Without, as the provost said, out-of-pocket expenses. In other words, free," said Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson during a Monday announcement.

It's called the "Wayne State Guarantee" and will be available for low-income students for up to five years, as long as they're on track to graduate during the fifth year.

The university says this will make it so that half of the students will be going to the university for free.

"Wayne State is leading the way and I want to thank them for their work, the Wayne State Guarantee and making four-year college a real possibility for more Michiganders," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during the announcement.

The latest census data says the median household income in Michigan was $64,488. Students with family incomes of $70,000 or less and assets of $50,000 or less qualify for the Wayne State Guarantee, according to a press release.

The Wayne State Guarantee covers the full cost of tuition and standard fees (matriculation, registration, and student service fees) with a combination of federal, state and other Wayne State scholarships and grants.

Students need to apply to Wayne State and complete the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1 to be eligible for the Wayne State Guarantee.