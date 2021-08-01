-
William Strampel is scheduled to be released from jail early. Strampel was Larry Nassar’s supervisor in the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.Strampel…
Former MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean William Strampel has permanently surrendered his medical license.As Dean, William Strampel had been Larry…
The Education Department fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor…
Michigan State University says its chief academic officer has resigned after the school was fined $4.5 million in a federal investigation into how it…
In the latest development in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, two former Michigan State University officials were in court today.Former Dean of…
UPDATED at 12:30 p.m.: A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar to serve…
It will be at least two months before we know whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will go to trial in connection with the…
A jury of 12 has decided that a former dean at Michigan State University is guilty of multiple criminal charges – including a felony. William Strampel was…
A former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University was found guilty Wednesday of neglect of duty…
Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at…