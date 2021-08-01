wind chill

-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared of State of Emergency on Monday hours before extreme cold temperatures were forecasted arrive in…
-
Homeless shelters in Lansing and Jackson say dozens of people sought refuge during this week of bitterly cold temperatures but they have room for more.…
-
Several mid-Michigan public schools will be closed on Friday, January 5 because of forecasted bitter cold temperatures. Click here for the list.EATON…
-
As Freezing winds continue to grip the state, some places around Mid-Michigan also open their doors as warming centers to those in need.Laura Stephens is…