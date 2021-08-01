-
A Lansing organization that supports domestic violence and sexual assault survivors has opened a second location.EVE which stands for end violent…
On this week's Current State: how the Larry Nassar & Flint Water Crisis are now part of the Michigan governor's campaigns; how the political marriage gap…
Beginning Mon., Apr. 2, WKAR NewsTalk presents Criminal Sexual Conduct: What Needs To Change? in four daily one hour installments from 11am-noon, through…
On this week's Current State: WKAR Connects, a series of stories looking at local organizations who offer support for survivors of sexual and domestic…
Equality Michigan is known for working with the legislature to pass laws. But the organization also helps members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual,…
Two Michigan State University students showed their support for sexual abuse victims and survivors of Larry Nassar's assaults in a way you can download on…
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of…
This week we’re looking at local organizations working to end sexual and domestic violence in a series called WKAR Connects. Our hope is that by…
In February, Lansing police responded to 95 calls for domestic violence and nearly 20 calls for sexual assault. According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and…
In February, WKAR Public Media launched WKAR Connects, a new multiplatform community service campaign that strives to connect the community with local…