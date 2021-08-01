-
The U.S. defeated Japan 86-69 in group play. It's a record 51st straight win for the top-ranked U.S. dating to the 1992 Games. The Americans are going for their 7th straight Olympic gold medal.
-
Michigan State journalism major Maisy Nielsen looks at how her perceptions of female athletes have changed, now that she has a clearer look at…
-
The Okemos varsity girls basketball team gained a new leader this season, in the form of freshman star point guard Laya Hartman. She is only 14, but is…
-
Indiana-Iowa Basketball, Big Ten Championship, Spring Break, New Segment Reveal, Andrea Urban, Laya Hartman, and Donatas Montejunas.Indiana is your Big…
-
With three players earning double-doubles, the Michigan State women's basketball team captured its first Big Ten win with a 63-56 win over Illinois…