Emoni Bates has committed to Michigan State men's basketball. Will he ever suit up for the green and white? What does the impact of the decision mean for…
Playing video games can be more than just for competition, as the eSports community comes together to raise money for charity.YPSILANTI, Mich. - Gamers…
Eastern Michigan University and the union representing its professors have agreed to a two-year contract extension.The Ypsilanti school says the agreement…
Police at Eastern Michigan University has issued a warning: "Beware of goose!" The department says potentially aggressive geese have been spotted on…
Officials say no charges are expected after a black doll was found hanging from a shower rod inside an Eastern Michigan University dorm.The Ypsilanti…
Another Michigan prison is getting a new facility to help inmates learn skilled trades. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reported the Vocational Village…
Eastern Michigan University is under federal investigation for allegations its athletic program discriminated against female athletes by not offering…
Michigan's 500-acre (202-hectare) center for autonomous vehicle research is officially open and will partner with technology giant Microsoft.Gov. Rick…
Eastern Michigan University says increased student interest and growth in the study of religion, history and philosophy have spurred a new degree…