European Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices

Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the European theatre during World War II.

The War: Michigan Voices - European Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who fought at the beaches of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, took part in the liberation of concentration camps, and served at the Nuremburg War Crime Trials. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.

