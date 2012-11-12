© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The War: Michigan Voices
The War: Michigan Voices
Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific Theatres. WKAR premiered the TV series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.

European Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices

WKAR Public Media | By editor
Published May 26, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT

Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the European theatre during World War II.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org

The War: Michigan Voices - European Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who fought at the beaches of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, took part in the liberation of concentration camps, and served at the Nuremburg War Crime Trials. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.
Tags
veteransVeterans DayMemorial Day
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE