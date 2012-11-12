Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific Theatres. WKAR premiered the TV series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.
European Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices
Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the European theatre during World War II.
The War: Michigan Voices - European Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who fought at the beaches of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, took part in the liberation of concentration camps, and served at the Nuremburg War Crime Trials. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.