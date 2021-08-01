-
State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday to announce legislation they say will clear the path to good jobs in…
-
Today has been declared Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In a news release, the governor says Michigan has almost…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a new $49 million Grand Rapids Home for Veterans will be "cutting edge."The Grand Rapids Press reports Whitmer joined other…
-
There’s a new resource in Michigan to support veterans who enter the criminal justice system for nonviolent offenses. In 2013, Michigan created a network…
-
Two students from the Michigan State University College of Music are composing classical music in honor of military veterans. Ryan Jones and Ryan Gerhardt…
-
The state of Michigan has announced its final round of "mobility" grants to spur ways to help transport seniors, people with disabilities and veterans…
-
A federal health agency says contaminated drinking water might have caused cancer and other chronic disease among veterans and families who lived at a…
-
Information on employment opportunities, housing, Veterans Affairs benefits and more will be available for military veterans during a free forum in…
-
Under a blazing hot sun, hundreds turned out in Holt to remember US service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Hundreds surrounded a memorial topped…
-
Michigan legislators say veterans affiliated with a private club or fraternal organization should be permitted to drink at whatever location they…