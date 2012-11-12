Pacific Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices

Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the Pacific theatre of World War II.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org

The War: Michigan Voices - Pacific Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who were there for the first attack on the Japanese home islands and the fierce fighting of the 36-day Battle of Iwo-Jima, who survived kamikaze attacks, and the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.

