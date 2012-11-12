Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific Theatres. WKAR premiered the TV series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.
Pacific Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices
Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the Pacific theatre of World War II.
The War: Michigan Voices - Pacific Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who were there for the first attack on the Japanese home islands and the fierce fighting of the 36-day Battle of Iwo-Jima, who survived kamikaze attacks, and the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.