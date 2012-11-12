© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The War: Michigan Voices
The War: Michigan Voices
Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific Theatres. WKAR premiered the TV series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.

Pacific Theatre | The War: Michigan Voices

WKAR Public Media | By editor
Published May 26, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT

Oral histories from Michigan veterans who served in the Pacific theatre of World War II.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org

The War: Michigan Voices - Pacific Theatre features oral histories from Michigan veterans who were there for the first attack on the Japanese home islands and the fierce fighting of the 36-day Battle of Iwo-Jima, who survived kamikaze attacks, and the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.
Tags
veteransVeterans DayMemorial Day
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE