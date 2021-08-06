© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Hundreds Rally At Michigan Capitol Against Vaccine Mandates

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published August 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
210806rally1
Sarah Lahr
/
WKAR-MSU

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing Friday afternoon to rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Many of them cheered when Pastor Jason Georges, a board member for Stand Up Michigan, took the stage. Stand Up Michigan is a political group that's also criticized mask rules and lockdown orders.

“You are here because you are against the government and academic institutions and corporations forcing you to inject something into your body against your will," Georges told the crowd.

210806rally4
Sarah Lehr
Hundreds of people protested COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a rally at Michigan's Capitol in Lansing on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden recently required civilian federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face testing and mask requirements.

The state of Michigan, the biggest employer in the city of Lansing, hasn't mandated COVID-19 vaccines. Michigan State University, Lansing's second largest employer, says all students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated against the disease by the end of August.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission says employers can mandate vaccines as long as workers don’t have a conflicting disability or religious belief.

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
Related Content
Load More