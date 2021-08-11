Okemos Schools Summer Program Will Return Following COVID-19 Outbreak

An Okemos summer camp will be back in session Aug. 12 after taking a break due to an outbreak of at least two dozen COVID-19 cases.

The Lansing State Journal reports Cornell Elementary School administrators announced 24 cases linked to the camp on July 28, with initial cases beginning July 21.

The cases were documented in both staff and students.

A day after families were notified, the district put a pause on the summer camp.

The camp will restart at the Edgewood Early Childhood Center.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said similar outbreaks could happen this fall if schools aren’t prepared.

“It shows this is what can happen when we don’t take proper mitigation efforts,” she said.

The outbreak comes one month before the first day of school, scheduled for Aug. 24.

Over the course of the pandemic K-12 school settings, including before and after school programs, ranked consistently in the top three settings for highest number of weekly coronavirus outbreaks.

To see where COVID-19 outbreaks are happening across the state and in your region, visit the state of Michigan's coronavirus outbreak reporting page.

