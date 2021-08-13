Lansing Schools Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Teachers, Staff

The Lansing school board’s unanimous vote on Thursday to require the vaccinations comes at a contentious time for school districts across the country.

That’s as they grapple with vaccine and mask mandates and potential pushback from families.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner calls the decision “courageous and correct.”

While there’s been almost no outward, organized resistance so far, Shuldiner says he realizes not everyone will agree with the mandate.

“There’s always going to be pushback from lots of folks,” says Shuldiner.

“But I have to say that I’ve been really thrilled with the reception this has gotten from the community, especially from parents who are now more at ease about sending their children back into the schools.”

Students, staff and visitors will all be required to wear masks in district buildings, regardless of vaccination status, unless they have a documented exemption.

