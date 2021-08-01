-
The Lansing School District is making pre-Kindergarten education free for all students starting this fall.Existing pre-K programs in Lansing, including…
The Lansing School District plans to return schools to in-person learning this fall.After a school year taught remotely due to the pandemic,…
The Lansing School District will start its next school year with a new superintendent. WKAR’s Kevin Lavery spoke with Ben Shuldiner about his impressions…
Amid a continuing COVID-19 surge in Michigan, The Lansing School District is delaying in-person instruction again. The new date for returning to in-person…
The Lansing School District’s plan to open some in-person instruction as soon as Monday will now be delayed until April 12th.The Lansing School District’s…
High School football games can now be played in the state of Michigan. The Fall 2020 football season was reinstated on Thursday by the Representative…
The Lansing Board of Education is delaying the start of classes until after Labor Day. Lansing schools were originally set to begin remote instruction on…
The Lansing School District is taking a series of measures designed to fight systemic racism and support Black students. On Thursday the school board…
LaDonna Mask recognized by WKAR and PBS as leader in the Lansing education community EAST LANSING, MI.; May 06, 2020 –?Today, WKAR announced LaDonna Mask…
The Lansing school board has tapped a veteran educator to become the district’s new interim superintendent. In Lansing, Sam Sinicropi held posts from…