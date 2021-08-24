Mason Public Schools To Require Masks This Fall, Treasurer Resigns Following Decision

Mason Public Schools will require masks for students, faculty and staff in the fall.

That follows a 4-3 vote Monday night by the Mason Public Schools Board of Education.

But the decision was not an easy one.

Board members debated the subject for nearly two hours before coming to a conclusion.

Following the school board's vote Treasurer Ralph Beebe, who voted no, resigned. Beebe cited frustration with the division among the board.

“I’m just done. This community is so divided and I am clearly not connected to at least half of this community and some of the board members," Beebe said.

Beebe was elected to the board in 2003 and his term was set to expire in 2022.

Mason joins Lansing, East Lansing, Eaton Rapids, Grand Ledge, Holt, Okemos and DeWitt in requiring masks for their students.

