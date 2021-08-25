© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Four People Uninjured Following Plane Crash At Capital Region International Airport

WKAR Public Media | By Megan Schellong
Published August 25, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT
Capital Region International Airport terminal
Courtesy
/
Capital Region International Airport
Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.

Four people and a dog have no injuries following a plane crash at the Capital Region International Airport Tuesday night.

The Lansing State Journal reports emergency responders were notified of the crash at about 7 p.m.

The people inside were able to evacuate the Cirrus Vision SF 50 single-engine plane

Fire departments responding included: Lansing Fire Department, DeWitt Charter Township Fire Department and the Delta Township Fire Department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The crash closed the airport at 7:11 p.m. It reopened at 9:50 p.m.

Tags

WKAR NewsCapital Region International Airport
Megan Schellong
Megan Schellong is the local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
See stories by Megan Schellong