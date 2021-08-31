Lansing Board Of Water And Light Hosts Pandemic Relief Fair For Those Behind On Bills

Updated Tuesday, August 31, 11:49 a.m.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light and local community groups are hosting financial pandemic relief fairs Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their aim is to help residential customers and Greater Lansing residents who are behind on their bills find financial assistance and community resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are free, open to the public, and no preregistration is necessary. Masks will be required.

The fairs will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St in Lansing and Wednesday, Sept 1.from 4-7 p.m. at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd in Lansing.

Participants are recommended, but not required, to bring: a driver's license, social security card, landlord's email address, copy of mortgage or lease, a copy of late utilities, and or proof of current income.

Tammy Lemmer is the community relations director at the Tri-County Office on Aging. She says the fair is helpful for getting the word out to people who need help the most.

"We're really there to provide information assistance for older adults, their family members and their caregivers. We know older adults in particular events, disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic."

The Tri-County Office on Aging will be at the fair to make sure older adults know how to pick an insurance plan that's right for them.

They'll also be spreading the word about their ongoing Meals on Wheels Program and other resources offered both during and outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, BWL says over the last two years, it has "only done shut-offs for three of those months, and voluntarily extended the shut-off moratorium for five months beyond the State of Michigan’s requirements."

BWL utility shut-offs due to non-payment will begin again Tuesday, September 7.

Until the pandemic, BWL reported an average month of past due balances at the utility was around $1 million.

The company says that figure has since grown to more than $11 million.

For more information about the Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs and resources available, visit www.lbwl.com/shutoffprotection.

