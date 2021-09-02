East Lansing Police Department Honors First Responders Who Died On 9/11

The East Lansing Police Department is honoring the first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In an effort to honor the law enforcement officers and emergency responders — some East Lansing Police Department officers are wearing a special 20th anniversary badge.

Steve Gonzalez, the Deputy Chief of the ELPD, said the badges include the words "Never Forget."

“It's got a likeness of the Twin Towers. It's got a likeness of the Pentagon, and then also mentions Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania," he said. "So the symbolism on the badges is very important and relevant to 9/11."

Gonzales said it’s a way the community can reflect on the sacrifices first responders made during the attacks of 2001.

"So this is one of the ways that we can reflect on the sacrifices of the first responders and police officers that died during the 9/11 attacks, along with everybody else that were victims of those attacks," he added.

The badges will be worn throughout the rest of year.

