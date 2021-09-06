Whitmer Declares September As Hispanic Heritage Month

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared September as Hispanic Heritage Month.

President Lyndon B. Johnson first proclaimed a national Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968.

Twenty years later that week was expanded to a 30-day period from September 15 to October 15 and enacted into law.

Now, Governor Whitmer is proclaiming September as Hispanic Heritage Month in Michigan.

In a press release, Whitmer said she wants to honor the contributions of Michigan’s Latinx community.

More than 500,000 people identify as Hispanic in the state of Michigan. Across the country they are part of the fastest growing minority group.

