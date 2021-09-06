© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Whitmer Declares September As Hispanic Heritage Month

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published September 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
The words Hispanic Heritage Month have flags of Latin Americans in background. The words are in front of a blue rectangle.
College of the Mainland Library
/
Flickr

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared September as Hispanic Heritage Month.

President Lyndon B. Johnson first proclaimed a national Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968.

Twenty years later that week was expanded to a 30-day period from September 15 to October 15 and enacted into law.

Now, Governor Whitmer is proclaiming September as Hispanic Heritage Month in Michigan.

In a press release, Whitmer said she wants to honor the contributions of Michigan’s Latinx community.

More than 500,000 people identify as Hispanic in the state of Michigan. Across the country they are part of the fastest growing minority group.

Tags

WKAR NewsHispanic Heritage
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR’s Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan’s Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR’s weekend news programs.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo