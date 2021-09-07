Severe Storms Forecasted Across Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms are on their way to Ingham County and the surrounding area Tuesday night.

Nathan Jeruzal is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

According to Jeruzal, this line of storms will likely hit Ingham County between 5 and 6 p.m. and will then move south to Jackson and onto the southeastern portion of the state toward Detroit.

Jeruzal said the severe weather could produce lightning and heavy downpours. But he said people should be especially cautious of heavy gusts.

“The main threat we're really looking at are going to be damaging winds of, I would say, 50 to 70 miles per hour. Those are going to create some power outages,” he said.

People should plan to be indoors and remove any loose items from windows and doors that could be damaged by the wind.

Jeruzal recommends people consistently monitor the forecast through a weather app or their local news if they need to be outside at that time, and to have a plan to get indoors as soon as possible.

Consumers Energy customers can click here to report an outage tonight.

Lansing Board of Water & Light costumers should visit the utility's Outage Center.

