Pedestrian Bridge Connects Tahquamenon Falls Mainland With River Island

A new bridge allows visitors to one of the Upper Peninsula’s biggest tourist draws to get closer to its main attraction.

The bridge connects the mainland to an island in the middle of Tahquamenon Falls.

Previously, visitors to the state park had to rent a rowboat and row to the calm, downstream side of the island, said state department of natural resources spokesperson John Pepin.

He said the bridge will make the island -- and the beauty of the falls -- accessible to more people. It’s wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs and track chairs.

“Folks with track chairs, wheelchairs, are able to go across the bridge that provides closer opportunities to view the falls. This would give folks first-time-ever access to the island,” he said.

“It’s also an indication of efforts that the DNR is undertaking at state parks across Michigan and also at other facilities that we manage to improve accessibility for everybody,” said Pepin.

The bridge over the Tahquamenon River was lowered into place by helicopter because of the rugged terrain at the falls.

Pepin said accessible facilities also make it easier for emergency responders to get to people who need help.