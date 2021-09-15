External Review Recommends Changes At The Lansing Police Department; Here Are The Key Takeaways

Lawyers hired by the city are recommending changes to improve accountability and transparency at Lansing's police department.

Mayor Andy Schor declined Wednesday to commit to specific action items from the assessment. He says he's still reviewing the document.

The Florida-based law firm Legal Solutions completed the external review. The recommendations include:



"Regularly" audit all police body and in-car camera footage

Resolve complaints about police misconduct in a timely manner

Release more information about each complaint against police beyond the "broad categories" of information currently available on the city's website; "Even a short summary encapsulating each incident, instance of questioned conduct, and the subsequent investigation and results may go a long way," the report says.

Publish data on use of force without requiring a Freedom of Information Act request

Release public information in languages other than English to communicate with a broader range of residents

Strengthen policies requiring formal introductions and "professional language" from police during interactions with the public

Require and confirm that all officers clearly display their name badges even when wearing winter coats

Respond promptly to media requests

Speed up job candidate vetting and hiring so LPD doesn't lose attractive candidates because of delays; The report suggests expedited hiring would cut down on overtime and prevent employee burnout resulting from understaffing

Former Police Chief Daryl Green commissioned the report; it cost $24,000, according to a purchasing agreement.

Schor says he intends to discuss the report's recommendations with LPD's new leader once the city hires a permanent chief.

"Certainly this will be a focus of his or her work to say ‘How do you structure your department?'" Schor said.

Green resigned from LPD this summer and now works as chief of staff to Michigan State University's police chief.