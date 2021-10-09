© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan redistricting commission to vote on draft maps

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
logo for commission that depicts an outline of the state, a pen and "Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission" in front of a sunset on a lake
Courtesy
/
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
13 people serve on the commission representing Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

After seven weeks of mapping, Michigan’s new redistricting commission is starting to vote on much-anticipated draft congressional and legislative plans.

The maps, while not final and subject to future revisions, will give early indications of the panel’s approach after voters empowered it — and not lawmakers — to draw lines to minimize partisan gerrymandering.

The commission is under a crunch because of an unprecedented four-month-plus delay in census data needed for the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Once multiple drafts of congressional and legislative maps are approved in coming days, the public will be able to give feedback at five hearings.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
