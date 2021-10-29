© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Lansing resident files petition to recall councilmember Brandon Betz

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT
Lansing City Council Candidate Brandon Betz 2019
Maxim Jenkins, WKAR File Photo
/

A Lansing resident has filed a petition to recall city councilmember Brandon Betz. This comes several months after Betz made racially insensitive comments towards a Black activist.

The comments surfaced in a text message exchange between 1st Ward Councilmember Brandon Betz and activist Michael Lynn Jr. Screenshots of the messages show Betz, who is white, using profanity and racially insensitive language.

Betz has since been censured by the council and removed from committee assignments. The Ingham County Democratic Party also called on Betz to resign.

Now, Eastside resident Undra Brown is looking to recall his representative.

“If you don't have committees to serve on, he needs to find another way to be a useful elected officials in the city," he said. "And he has failed to do that. Lastly, he's actually collecting a $26,000 salary and has no committees.”

Brown says Betz needs to be held accountable.

“Having a council member who has no influence over policy, we can call him and ask him to vote a certain way or to really help his constituents because everyone in the city thinks he's a joke," he said.

In a statement, Betz says the petition implies he is not performing his city council duties, which he denies.

The Ingham County Election Commission will hold a meeting on November 15 to determine whether the petition will be allowed to proceed.

If the petition is approved by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Brown would have 60 days to gather approximately 2545 signatures from registered 1st Ward voters.

Tags

WKAR NewsBrandon Betz
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR’s Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan’s Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR’s weekend news programs.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE