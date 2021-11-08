Mid-Michigan parent shares excitement over vaccinating young child

Last Tuesday, the federal government gave the green light for use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 5 and up. East Lansing resident Terah Chambers says she was thrilled to tell her 10-year-old son the news.

“I was super excited when the news finally came that a vaccine was approved for kids. We've been eagerly awaiting this day in our house, that's for sure,” she said.

Chambers says she asked her son Langston if he wanted to go get vaccinated.

“I have not seen him that excited in a long time," she added.

The last 20 months have been hard for Chambers and her family. She says they have taken so many precautions to keep themselves from getting COVID that it had started to affect the mental health of her son.

“So, I am really excited about being able to put him in the kinds of social activities that maybe we were hesitant about before, because I know it's going to be so important for him and getting back on track," she said.

Deciding to get Langston vaccinated wasn’t an easy decision to make. Chambers says she understands where some people’s hesitancy is coming from.

“As a Black mom myself, I know that there is a particular hesitancy in the Black community and other communities of color, because of our particular history with, you know, these kinds of medical situations. And I would hate for that history to impede our ability to protect our children now," she said.

Black Americans have been mistreated by the medical community for decades. The case of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman, whose cells were used for medical research without her consent, and continue to be used, supports the hesitancy Chambers refers to. Racial disparities continue to exist in healthcare.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35% of Black residents in the state have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to 47% of white residents. Some experts say the disparity in vaccination rates is because of lack of accessibility like having a ride to and from a vaccination appointment or having the ability to take off work for the appointment.

Chamber's son received his COVID shot last Friday through an appointment with the Ingham County Health Department.

As far as side effects for the vaccine go, Chambers says Langston’s were mild.

“He was a little bit tired. He went to bed early [Saturday] night without too many complaints. And then woke up with the time change [Sunday] morning. Eager as a beaver. No problems at all," Chambers explained.

The Ingham County Health Department is offering doses at their vaccination clinic every Tuesday and Friday. Appointments are encouraged.

Sparrow is also holding vaccination clinics for children the next two Saturdays at the old Sears Auto Center in Lansing. Parents or guardians can sign up for appointments via the My Sparrow App.

