Spectators to return to Lansing for 37th Silver Bells In The City

Large crowds are expected Friday in downtown Lansing for the 37th annual Silver Bells In the City.

Lansing’s biggest and one of its most beloved public gatherings features a parade and the state Christmas tree lighting.

The in-person event took a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, there are no mandated public health restrictions for attendees.

For safety reasons, there will be no fireworks show because of ongoing construction at the State Capitol building.

Mindy Biladeau with the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority says instead, drones will light up the night sky.

“We decided to go this route because it’s really cool and exciting and new, and [it] adds a really cool element to the event to kind of cap off the evening,” Biladeau said.”

Biladeau believes many people are happy to see Silver Bells come back in 2021.

“I think people are more excited about it; you know, you don’t really know what you miss until it’s gone,” Biladeau said.

“I think people just have a better appreciation of this event, you know, than maybe they did before and are just very excited to have a more traditional experience and [to] just come together as a community.”

Parking is free in all city-owned lots downtown after 5 p.m.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square.

