State agency recalls marijuana products across Michigan due to unreliable testing

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency is issuing a recall of many cannabis products sold in the state.

The recall affects hundreds of dispensaries, including many in mid-Michigan.

Almost all products tested by safety compliance company Viridis Laboratories need to be pulled due to inaccurate and unreliable results, according to the MRA.

Products affected have a test date from early August to Mid-November.

Roy Liskey is the co-owner of Local Roots Cannabis, an adult-use cannabis retail store in Laingsburg. He says they sold 11 of the impacted products.

“The products aren't necessarily unsafe, they need to be retested," Liskey said. "And some products may be found to be safe. But for now, it's best to err on the side of caution and return the products.”

The tests check for the presence of microbials and heavy metals in cannabis products, Liskey said. They also test for potency.

"So in the case of edibles, it will be very important for the dosing to be very accurate," he said.

In a statement, Viridis Laboratories CEO Greg Michaud took issue with the determination from state regulators.

"While we strongly disagree with this decision and firmly stand by our test results, we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost," Michaud said.

Customers can determine if products they bought are part of the recall by checking the label for license numbers, Liskey said.

A list dispensaries affected by the recall can be found here.

