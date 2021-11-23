Cannabis testing lab sues Michigan marijuana regulators over recall

A Michigan cannabis testing company is suing the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency over a major recall of cannabis products. Nearly all products tested by Viridis Laboratories were pulled from dispensary shelves.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges state regulators acted in a discriminatory and predatory manner when they questioned the safety of a variety of cannabis products tested by Viridis Labs.

The recall is the largest in Michigan history and involves more than $200 million in pulled cannabis products across the state, according to a news release from Virdris' attorneys.

Attorneys representing Viridis say the agency violated state law by not letting he company to present its case to an administrative law judge before shutting down the company’s labs.

“The recall is the latest and most egregious action by the MRA in a prolonged campaign of harassment aimed at Viridis,” said David Russell, an attorney with Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, P.C. “Unfortunately, this latest effort by the MRA has caused huge disruption and chaos in the industry, harming small businesses and besmirching Viridis’ reputation with no basis in science.”

The recall affects numerous products processed by the company from early August to mid-November. It includes items tested at a Bay City location, although Virdis alleges that the products the MRA says failed retesting came exclusively from a Lansing location.

MRA officials declined to comment on the pending litigation.