Michigan judge strikes down part of state’s largest cannabis recall

The largest cannabis recall in Michigan history has been partially struck down. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s recall includes more than $200 million in pulled products.

The MRA’s recall involved nearly all products tested by Viridis Laboratories from August to November of this year. The cannabis testing company filed a lawsuit against the MRA in response to the recall.

On Friday, a Michigan Court of Claims judge made the decision to release back to the market products tested at one of Viridis’s two labs. David Harns, a spokesperson for the MRA, said they are complying with the courts' order.

"Due to the ongoing litigation and investigation, we will not be able to comment further beyond what is published on our website," he added.

Litigation is still pending over the recall involving products tested at the company’s Lansing lab.

In a statement, attorneys for Viridis say they applaud the court’s decision and will continue to shine a spotlight on the MRA’s unprofessional practices.

“While we maintain that the entire recall was completely without merit, we applaud the Court for at least reversing the MRA’s faulty decision to recall products tested at Viridis Bay City,” said Kevin Blair, attorney with Honigman LLP.

