Marijuana in Michigan

A northern Michigan prosecutor says she won’t challenge a decision from the state Court of Appeals. The ruling says Michigan judges cannot ban medical…
Tuesday, Michigan marks one year of legal retail sales of recreational marijuana.Approved by voters in 2018, retail sales had to wait until state…
Detroit City Councilmember James Tate introduced the “Detroit Legacy” equity program, giving longtime city residents first opportunity to apply for…
More than a year after Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana, Lansing opened it’s first recreational pot shop on Friday.Martinez: "I…
Lansing’s first recreational marijuana business opened its doors today.Patrick Campeau was first in line to buy legal adult use marijuana in Lansing this…
Michigan’s recreational marijuana businesses started selling cannabis Sunday and sold more than $200,000 worth of product. There are now four marijuana…
James Daly is eager to make marijuana history on Sunday, when he plans to open the doors to Arbors Wellness, beckon the lengthy line outside and legally…
Starting in November, the state of Michigan will begin accepting license applications for recreational marijuana businesses. However, don’t expect to…
The city of Lansing will be making the rules that govern recreational marijuana by modifying their rules on medical marijuana. Lansing State Journal…
A Lansing man has been found guilty of ten federal charges related to selling marijuana from the dispensaries he operated in five Michigan cities.Daniel…