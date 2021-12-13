Schor taps internal candidate Ellery Sosebee to lead Lansing police

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is tapping Ellery Sosebee to be the city’s next police chief.

The mayor made the announcement during a City Council meeting Monday night. His recommendation is pending approval by Lansing’s Board of Police Commissioners.

Sosebee has been the city’s interim chief since this summer, when former Chief Daryl Green resigned after about two years leading the department. Green now works for the Michigan State University Police Department.

Sosebee has spent nearly his entire career with the city. He joined Lansing as a road patrol officer in 2002 following a brief stint with Meridian Township Police.

Sosebee and Jason Matson, a police captain in Bakersfield, Calif., fielded questions during a community forum last month after a selection committee chose them as the top two candidates from a pool of 20.