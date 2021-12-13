© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: The issue with missing website content has been RESOLVED. Learn more here.
WKAR News

Schor taps internal candidate Ellery Sosebee to lead Lansing police

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published December 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST
Ellery Sosebee
Courtesy
/
City of Lansing
Ellery Sosebee.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is tapping Ellery Sosebee to be the city’s next police chief. 

The mayor made the announcement during a City Council meeting Monday night. His recommendation is pending approval by Lansing’s Board of Police Commissioners. 

Sosebee has been the city’s interim chief since this summer, when former Chief Daryl Green resigned after about two years leading the department. Green now works for the Michigan State University Police Department.

Sosebee has spent nearly his entire career with the city. He joined Lansing as a road patrol officer in 2002 following a brief stint with Meridian Township Police.

Sosebee and Jason Matson, a police captain in Bakersfield, Calif., fielded questions during a community forum last month after a selection committee chose them as the top two candidates from a pool of 20.

Tags

WKAR Newslansing police department
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE