Annual Lansing event highlights representation with Black Santa | Messages from the Mitten

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR Iris and Mishael Freeman visit with Santa Claus at the Willow Tree Family Center in Lansing

For many young children, sitting on Santa’s lap and getting their photo taken is a cherished tradition. Usually, these visits feature a white Kris Kringle, but an event at the Willow Tree Family Center in Lansing shows Santa can also be Black and speak Spanish.

Claretta Freeman took her six-year-old daughter Iris and her eight-year-old son Mishael to the Santa Meet & Greet. Iris told Santa she's been good this year, and she wants a Barbie and a dollhouse for Christmas.

“I am just hoping that they know that whether it's fantasy [or] whether it's history, that they can always see themselves in things and that they can be important to peoples lives too, no matter what their skin tone," Freeman said.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU Claretta Freeman holds her daughter, Iris, at the Black Santa Meet & Greet Event in Lansing.

Dio Aldridge is dressing up as St. Nick for the very first time. He says representation for children of color can help expand their world view.

“I believe it's really important for children to see someone that looks like them, to see a Santa that's not just white [and] to see that Santa can come in many shapes and colors," he said.

Gaëlle Cassin-Ross started the event five years ago. She says growing up in the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, it never occurred to her that Santa could only be white.

“When we started this project in 2016, there was nowhere in town where my kids could see a Santa that was a little different, and, in our case, that looked like them," she added.

At the time, Cassin-Ross’ son was only a one-year-old, but she says she didn’t want him growing up thinking that Santa was only one color.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU Gaëlle Cassin-Ross is the organizer of Lansing's Black Santa Meet & Greet at The Willow Family Tree Center

“So, it's not like he could yet start to think about those things. But I want him to never have a second to second-guess that superheroes come in all shapes and in all colors," she explained.

After being held virtually last December, the event returned in-person this year. Tony Baltimore has been dressing up as Santa for the last five years.

“I just like to say I'm a little younger and a little leaner Santa," he said.

He says beyond the children he meets, he hopes others will see him, maybe in Christmas cards or on social media, and consider that Santa can be more than the traditional depictions of the jolly old man.

“I think it's important that we're at least sending a good message to kids that Santa is who you think he is," he said.

Holding up a letter addressed to him and written with finger paint, Baltimore says he’s planning to continue to dress up as St. Nick for years to come.

“So, I see kids that come back. And then I got this, this was made for me. And he's been waiting two years to give this to me. So, you know, this is special. And so, I don't take the opportunity lightly," he said.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU 11-year-old Gwen Fuerst (right) and her 7-year-old sister Tory (left) meet with Santa Claus at the Willow Tree Family Center.

While the annual event is the only one of its kind in the Lansing area, Cassin-Ross says she hopes it inspires others in the community to organize Santa Claus Meet & Greets featuring Santas of color.