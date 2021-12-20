© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
94-year-old ex-Catholic school in Owosso set for demolition

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST
A Catholic school that served families for nearly a century is being demolished.

The old St. Paul School and a convent in Owosso will be knocked down rather than rehabilitated and used for another purpose.

The school opened in 1927.

The high school portion closed in 1971, while the rest of the school remained open until 2020.

Dennis Hrcka is a St. Paul graduate who was on a committee that evaluated the property.

He says the old school is a “great-looking building” but the cost to make repairs is just too high.

The land will be used for parking by people attending St. Paul Church.

WKAR NewsOwossoShiawassee
Associated Press
