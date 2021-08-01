-
The Fourth of July is just days away. Dozens of firework shows and parades will be hosted across the area. On the Fourth of July two cities in Ingham…
-
UPDATED Friday at 5:00 p.m.: Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands. The National…
-
Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.Mlive.com reports that under a new hunt plan,…
-
If you walk along Lansing River Trail over the next few months, you may see a few new objects along the way which catch your eye and maybe your ear.…
-
Construction crews starting this month plan to replace a decades-old natural gas pipeline in the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.The refuge's manager…
-
The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with the state police and local emergency managers to conduct damage assessments following flooding last…
-
Police in Shiawassee County took into custody a high school student who threatened violence on Wednesday, causing Perry High School to go into…
-
There was a short power outage in parts of Ingham, Clinton, and Shiawassee counties this afternoon. Approximately 2,900 Consumers Energy customers around…
-
Trailer crash causes anhydrous ammonia leak in mid-Michigan. Authorities say a trailer being used to haul a tank of anhydrous ammonia jackknifed in…