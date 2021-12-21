Michigan gas prices continue to trend lower amid holiday travel season

Michigan gas prices continue to trend lower as the Christmas holiday travel season is set to begin.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped five cents in the past week to $3.14.

Prices at the pump have been falling since the first week of November when the average price was $3.43.

It’s some relief for the estimated 3.3 million Michiganders who’ll be travelling during the holiday season from December 23 and January 2.

Gas prices are still about a dollar more than this time last year.

