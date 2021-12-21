© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan gas prices continue to trend lower amid holiday travel season

WKAR Public Media | By Steve Carmody
Published December 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST
Gas Pump in Car
Pixabay Creative Commons
/

Michigan gas prices continue to trend lower as the Christmas holiday travel season is set to begin.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped five cents in the past week to $3.14.

Prices at the pump have been falling since the first week of November when the average price was $3.43.

It’s some relief for the estimated 3.3 million Michiganders who’ll be travelling during the holiday season from December 23 and January 2.

Gas prices are still about a dollar more than this time last year.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
