State Department of Natural Resources encouraging people to start the new year in nature

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to get out into nature on January 1.

The department is hoping Michiganders will sign up online and collectively log 2,022 miles as part of the “First Day Hikes” program.

Maia Turek is an engagement and innovation specialist for the DNR. She said the program is a good way for people to kick off their New Year’s resolutions.

“We often think about January 1 as the day we start the new diet or the day we start our new fitness routine. Well, wouldn't it be fun if our New Year's resolution was: today's the day I start new adventures?” she said.

Turek said participants aren’t limited to hiking. Weather permitting, they can also ride a bike or go cross country skiing.

“First Day Hikes is a perfect way to find a new place that maybe you've never been before and take a walk. It's easy; you can even just go outside and walk your own neighborhood.”

A few state parks are offering guided outings, but most people are expected to create their own path.

Folks looking to participate can sign up online at michigan.gov.