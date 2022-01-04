MSU now requiring proof of COVID vaccination or negative test result to attend many in-person events

Michigan State University is now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend any athletic, music, art, and theater events on campus.

"Patrons should show up in advance, because this will be something that we're newly implementing," said Dan Olsen, spokesperson for the university. "Do expect some delays in getting into the venue so please show up as much in advance as you can for these ticketed events," he added.

The school is considering a person as vaccinated two weeks after final doses of a full vaccine regimen has been given, not counting a booster shot. This includes people with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Olsen says the requirement applies to those 12 and older.

Adults will be required to show a state or school issued photo I.D. that matches up with their vaccination records or negative test. Those 17 and under do not need to show I.D. if accompanied by an adult.

"If they're Michigan residents, they can download a copy of their vaccination records through Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and bring a physical copy with them as well," Olsen said. "They can also show a digital copy on their phone if that is easier for them to."

People who are not vaccinated will have to show negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

"There's an abundance of testing throughout the mid-Michigan region, and elsewhere, through local pharmacies, health care providers. We've even got one here at Spartan Stadium where if you get a test today you'll have the results next day," Olsen said.

Because MSU students, faculty and staff are already required to fill out an electronic form noting their COVID vaccination status, they will only be required to use their university I.D. to attend the events, Olsen explained.

"That will be their proof of vaccination or negative test result as those folks are either fully vaccinated or are participating weekly in the early detection program," he added.

The COVID-19 Early Detection Program is a saliva-based testing initiative that collects samples on a regular basis from members of the MSU campus community. Those with COVID vaccine exemptions are required to participate in this program.

The new requirement comes just after MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced the university would be moving most classes to a virtual format for at least the first three weeks of the spring semester.

