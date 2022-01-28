© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

New safety measures being installed along the Red Cedar River on MSU's campus

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST
Screenshot of a photo used in an online petition asking MSU officials for improved safety measures. The photo was taken near Yakeley Hall where there's an approximately 6 foot drop to the Red Cedar River.
Make MSU’s Red Cedar River Areas Safe petition
/
Change.org
Screenshot of a photo used in an online petition asking MSU officials for improved safety measures. The photo was taken near Yakeley Hall where there's an approximately 6 foot drop to the Red Cedar River.

Michigan State University officials are planning to install new fencing around parts of the Red Cedar River. The project comes after thousands of people signed an online petition asking for improved safety measures.

Last week, the body of Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo was found in the Red Cedar River. He went missing from MSU’s campus in October.

The discovery prompted family and friends to launch a petition asking for barriers to go up near Yakeley Hall where Santo was last seen. There’s an approximately 6-foot drop to the river in that area.

Dan Olsen, a spokesperson for the university, says to make the area safer they are putting in place barriers, cameras and better lighting along the Red Cedar.

“We've started the installation of the temporary fencing on the section that is pointed out in the petition language on Beale Street, the intersection of Beale Street and West Circle," he added.

Olsen says university officials are hoping to have permanent fencing installed by this summer.

The university also recently launched the SafeMSU app. Its an app available to students, faculty and staff that allows location sharing with a designated person. The app can be downloaded via Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
