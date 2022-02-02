© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI AG joins Chatfield investigation

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 2, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Lee Chatfield
gophouse.org

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has joined the investigation into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Authorities are looking into allegations of financial misconduct and sexual assault.

Chatfield, a Republican from northern Michigan, served as the House leader during the 2019-2020 session of the Legislature.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the department is assisting a Michigan State Police investigation -- but would provide no further details.

“The Department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation. We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing,” read the e-mail from press secretary Lynsey Mukomel.

Chatfield’s sister-in-law has accused the former speaker of sexual assault while she was a teenager. She says those assaults continued for more than a decade.

Chatfield has acknowledged an affair and says the relationship was consensual and took place while she was an adult.

Her attorney has also alleged unspecified financial misdeeds. Chatfield was a prolific fundraiser while serving as speaker.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Chatfield’s political accounts channeled roughly 900 thousand dollars to relatives, staffers and affiliated consulting firms.

Tags

WKAR NewsLee Chatfield
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE