MSU lifts mask mandate for most indoor campus settings

Michigan State University is lifting its mask mandate for most indoor settings on campus.

Beginning Sunday, March 6, face coverings will be optional at residence halls, athletic events, libraries and dining facilities.

MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr. announced Thursday that masks will continue to be required in classrooms, labs, and health care settings.

"Notable exceptions where masks are still required include CATA buses, due to federal requirements, and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations," Stanley said in a campus-wide email.

Dan Olsen, a spokesperson for the university, says the announcement follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"So as cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to come down, it's important that we give folks a sense of reprieve," he said.

Olsen says it's important to remember that some people on campus will choose to continue wearing masks.

“Some in our community may also ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to a special health care concern," he added. "We ask that all Spartans embrace that with respect, empathy and grace just as they have throughout the course of the pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continue to be a requirement for the campus community.

As of Thursday morning, Nearly 79% of students, faculty and staff have reported receiving their booster.

According to MSU's online COVID dashboard, all but 3.26% of the campus community is eligible for a booster.