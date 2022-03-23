WATCH: Michigan State MMA boxing club bounces back from uncertainty

WKAR Current Sports caught up with the MSU MMA Boxing Club, watch here:

FiNALMMAVid2.mp4

Alongside the pandemic, MSU MMA Boxing Club members persevered through the uncertainty of their club status.

“We started late last semester and we weren't sure when we were planning the first class how many people would show up,” said Zachary Loockerman, Social Media Outreach of the club.

The lack of participants with no advisor caused a possibility of the club losing RSO status. This meant the club was on the brink of losing everything that was built since 2007.

With only 5 members at the start of last semester, e-board members stepped up to the plate. The determination to get students back in action resulted in more than 30 students consistently learning about mixed martial arts this semester.

Practices include warming up/stretching, grappling, striking, and open mat. Each individual gets to learn moves with each other. Students can join the club for free by visiting IM West, room 16. Practices are held on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. and Sundays from 4-6 p.m. Equipment such as gloves and shin guards must be purchased at the student's own discretion. A waiver must be signed to participate.

This organization provides students at MSU with a safe and welcoming atmosphere to practice Mixed Martial Arts that is free and open to all people.

Although the space at IM West is the club’s only area on campus to teach students about MMA, E-board leaders are optimistic of the future.

“We want to make it nicer while we’re here. But in the meantime, we look forward and build to a point where we get a beautiful new space in the new building that’s being built,” said Loockerman.

To keep up with the club, follow their Instagram @msumma_club.

WKAR CURRENT SPORTS note:

In this video, members are not wearing masks. However, the members of the club do follow the COVID-19 mask guidelines. Drills require individuals to be close to each other, so masks don’t prevent the spread. Due to practices being held at IM West, students are or expected to be vaccinated with a booster.

Members are prepared to put on masks if asked and all members wear them throughout the IM West Building.

There have been no COVID outbreaks within the club since last semester.

