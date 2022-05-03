© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Mid-Michigan school districts share $10M safety improvements grant

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Charlotte High School photo
Courtesy photo
/
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools will use a $200,000 grant to upgrade its public address system.

Several mid-Michigan school districts are sharing a $10 million state grant to improve safety measures in buildings. 

Schools in Lansing, East Lansing, Mason, Okemos and Charlotte won varying funding awards from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program.

The initiative is administered by the Michigan State Police.

Charlotte Public Schools received the largest share locally.

Superintendent Mandy Stewart says the district will use its $200,000 grant to replace its antiquated public address system.

“They can’t hear them outside, which is problematic for recess or any gym activities or extracurricular events and some of our systems are from the 1970s,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the deadly shooting that killed four students at Oxford High School in Oakland County last November reinforced in her mind the need for an upgrade.

She adds the incident pushed public safety to the forefront among her school families.

“Because I do think there was a perception for people who weren’t in the educational field that that kind of thing just doesn’t happen in Michigan,” she said. “But for us who are participating in lockdown drills multiple times a year, we’re always thinking of that, and how we can get better.”

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
