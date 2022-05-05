© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Public comment sought for mid-Michigan transportation improvement draft

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published May 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
TIP 23-26.png
Tri-County Regional Planning Commission
Photo of road construction from the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program draft report. The TIP includes more that $425 million in transportation related projects. Public comment on the draft is open until May 17.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission for Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties is seeking public comment on its draft Transportation Improvement Program, also known as TIP.

The draft focuses on projects aimed at improving transportation infrastructure in Greater Lansing. It provides an overview for fiscal years 2023 through 2026 and totals more than $425 million in improvements for the region.

Tri-County Deputy Director Nicole Baumer said the draft includes more than just the projects.

“It explains all the analysis that we conducted, all the times and opportunities that the public had a chance to comment,” she said. “It explains a lot of not so interesting but very, very important things about federal regulations and how funding comes to our local communities.”

Projects include rebuilding area highways in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, as well as smaller local improvements.

Baumer says the public often requests or asks whether certain projects will occur within their community, and sometimes it’s already in the TIP.

While the commission doesn’t own the roads, or bus stops, Baumer said they do help facilitate community feedback on TIP projects.

“So that when they’re actually building, or constructing, or planning their projects in their local community they can take those public comments into consideration so that they have as few negative impacts as possible,” she said.

The draft is available online at the Tri-County Regional Public Commission website and public comments can be submitted until May 17th.

Following review by staff, the Tri-County’s Board of Commissioners will consider the draft for approval on May 25. Final implementation of the TIP will begin Oct. 1.

