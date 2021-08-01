-
Ingham County's top health official says it's not yet time to relax indoor mask requirements.Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, Health Officer Linda…
Starting Tuesday, May 4, Michigan State University is resuming its walk-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, faculty, and staff.No…
Michigan’s Attorney General says there is insufficient evidence to justify criminal charges against Lansing Police Department officers who restrained a…
Ingham County has become the first in the state to ban hair-based discrimination. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the…
WKAR is answering your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines with Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail and Michigan Department of Health and Human…
With temperatures warming in recent days, county road commissions are beginning to enforce weight restrictions for commercial trucks on some roads.The…
Ingham County officials are visiting jail inmates to help them register to vote on November 3. County Clerk Barb Byrum and Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth…
Ingham Co. Takes On Criminal Justice Reform With Heightened Scrutiny For "Resisting And Obstructing"A new policy in Ingham County will affect how prosecutors examine and charge people with resisting arrest.In the days following George Floyd’s death at…
When the state began to reopen at the beginning of June, cases of COVID-19 began to creep back up with outbreaks linked to businesses and large…
New Data Shows Black And Asian People Disproportionately Impacted By COVID-19 On Lansing's SouthsideAs Michigan moves into its third month of the coronavirus pandemic, the curve in Ingham County is flattening. Now that testing is more widespread,…