© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

No charges for agents in botched Larry Nassar probe

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
Larry Nassar as sentencing hearing being escorted in handcuffs by an officer
Katie Cook
/
WKAR-MSU

The U.S. Justice Department says it won't pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Agents knew in 2015 that Nassar was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts. Nassar wasn't arrested until 2016.

The Office of Inspector General found that two former agents likely provided “inaccurate or incomplete information” when investigators subsequently tried to understand what happened.

But the Justice Department says more would be needed to file charges. Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics.

He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes and possessing child pornography.

Tags

WKAR News Larry Nassar
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE