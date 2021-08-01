-
U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to…
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is asking for a private brefing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the agency's handling of the Larry…
The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t…
Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
Two more people have pleaded guilty to defrauding a fund set up by Michigan State University for the treatment of survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual…
Michigan State University trustees heard criticism today from sexual assault survivors and their families over MSU’s decision not to hand over 6,000…
There’s been a guilty plea in connection with fraudulent claims to a fund set up by Michigan State University for the treatment of sexual assault…
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar is again appealing the prison sentence he got from Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in 2018, this time,…
A more than year-long investigation by the Lansing State Journal found at least 11 university employees who violated its sexual misconduct policy were…
Some advocates for survivors of sexual assault say an investigation by the Lansing State Journal into the way Michigan State University disciplined…